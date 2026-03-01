Modi Extends Birthday Greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who turned 73. Modi wished him longevity and good health. Stalin leads Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, a significant member of the INDIA opposition bloc.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his cordial birthday greetings to M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.
Marking his 73rd birthday, Stalin, who heads Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, received Modi's wishes for a long life and good health.
Stalin's leadership in the DMK is noteworthy as the party holds a key position in the INDIA opposition bloc.
ALSO READ
Chief Minister M K Stalin Celebrates Milestone Birthday with Calls for Unity and Dravidian Legacy
DMK's Strategic Alliances for Upcoming Elections
Tripura's Chief Minister Seeks Blessings at Sacred Tirupati
Leadership and Legacy: Celebrating Manipur's Chief Minister's Journey
DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Mark Critical Milestone Ahead of 2026 TN Elections