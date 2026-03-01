Left Menu

Modi Extends Birthday Greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who turned 73. Modi wished him longevity and good health. Stalin leads Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, a significant member of the INDIA opposition bloc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his cordial birthday greetings to M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.

Marking his 73rd birthday, Stalin, who heads Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, received Modi's wishes for a long life and good health.

Stalin's leadership in the DMK is noteworthy as the party holds a key position in the INDIA opposition bloc.

