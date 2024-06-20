Ajit Pawar's Timely Entry: A Savior for Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday credited the success of Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance in the Lok Sabha polls to the timely entry of party leader Ajit Pawar. NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari challenged the attempts to create discord within the alliance by BJP and Shiv Sena leaders.

Referring to Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam's controversial claim of Ajit Pawar's 'backdoor entry' into the alliance, Mitkari insisted that the coalition's victory in 17 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats was significantly bolstered by Pawar's involvement. The BJP secured 9 seats, Shiv Sena won 7, while the NCP bagged 1 seat.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, composed of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar, won 30 seats. Mitkari responded to Kadam's remarks by asserting, 'You were saved because of the timely entry of Ajit Pawar, else you would have to go to the Himalayas.'

