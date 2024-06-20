Left Menu

Bihar Deputy CM Alleges RJD's Link to NEET Paper Leak

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha alleges that the primary suspect in the NEET paper leak case is linked to officials associated with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Sinha demands a thorough investigation and points to accommodations arranged for the accused by an official connected to Yadav.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:09 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday alleged that key officials linked to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are connected to the primary suspect in the NEET paper leak case. He has called for a detailed investigation into these claims.

During a press conference, Sinha asserted that the arrested prime accused, Sikander Prasad Yadvendu, was frequently in communication with an official tied to Yadav. Sinha provided details of messages showing accommodation arrangements made for Sikander at various guest houses in Patna.

He further questioned Yadav's silence on the matter and indicated that there are reports of associations between the accused and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad while he was in judicial custody. The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Wing had previously arrested 13 individuals as part of their investigation into the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

