Imran Khan's PTI Demands Election Commissioner Resignation Amid Allegations

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party demands the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja over alleged election rigging. Party members, led by opposition leader Omar Ayub, protested from Parliament to the Election Commission. Security forces halted the protest, demanding impartial elections and Khan’s release from jail.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has intensified its call for Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to resign, citing allegations of election fraud.

Led by opposition leader Omar Ayub, PTI members, along with other National Assembly members, held a protest rally from Parliament to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Constitution Avenue.

The rally was halted by security personnel, with PTI leaders demanding fair elections and the release of Khan from jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

