Mayawati Names Nephew Akash Anand As BSP Successor Again

Mayawati, BSP president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, has reinstated her nephew Akash Anand as the party's national coordinator and her successor. This decision comes months after she relieved him of his duties. With renewed confidence, she expects Akash Anand to lead maturely and fulfill party expectations.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 15:58 IST
In a significant political move, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has reinstated her nephew, Akash Anand, as the national coordinator and declared him her successor. This comes after she previously termed him immature and relieved him of his duties during a critical phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

During a national-level meeting at the BSP state office, the party stated that Akash Anand would resume his former responsibilities. Mayawati expressed renewed confidence in her nephew, hoping he would mature into an effective leader.

Despite the BSP's disappointing performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Mayawati believes Akash Anand is ready to lead the party and its movement. The BSP's members are expected to show greater respect and support, fostering Anand's future success.

