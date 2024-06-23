BJP Vows to Uproot Corruption and Win Jharkhand in Upcoming Assembly Elections

In a resolute declaration, Union minister and BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asserted on Sunday that the saffron party is set to establish the next government in the state, ousting the 'corrupt' JMM-led coalition from power.

Chouhan, alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who serves as BJP's election co-incharge for Jharkhand, convened a meeting with party leaders, MLAs, MPs, and workers in Ranchi to strategize for the assembly elections due later this year. The BJP recently showcased a remarkable performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand, securing eight seats, with their ally AJSU Party winning one.

'We had a lead in 52 of the 81 assembly seats in the parliamentary polls,' Chouhan noted, emphasizing the pivotal role Jharkhand played in securing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. He extended congratulations to the party leadership, booth workers, and the people of Jharkhand for this achievement.

Chouhan announced that the BJP, under Babulal Marandi's leadership, will aim to form the next government in the forthcoming assembly polls. He lambasted the current JMM-led administration as 'India's most corrupt government,' alleging widespread corruption in sectors like sand, coal, mines, and minerals.

'There is loot everywhere in the state, be it sand, coal, mines, or minerals. The chief minister is in jail, and many leaders are being arrested on charges of corruption,' he said, emphasizing the necessity to free Jharkhand from misgovernance and restore BJP's 'good governance' to transform it into a 'developed' state.

On a lighter note, both Chouhan and Sarma participated in an environmental initiative, planting trees at ICAR, Namkum campus, and Lichi Bagan in Ranchi's Hatia area as part of the BJP's 'Ek ped maa ke naam' initiative. 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the environment. To make the earth safe for future generations, this initiative has been started,' Chouhan remarked to reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)