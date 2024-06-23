Left Menu

BJP Vows to Uproot Corruption and Win Jharkhand in Upcoming Assembly Elections

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared that the BJP aims to form the next government in Jharkhand by defeating the JMM-led coalition. Highlighting their Lok Sabha success, he stressed the party’s leadership under Babulal Marandi and criticized the current state government for corruption. Environmental initiatives were also promoted.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-06-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 16:29 IST
BJP Vows to Uproot Corruption and Win Jharkhand in Upcoming Assembly Elections
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute declaration, Union minister and BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asserted on Sunday that the saffron party is set to establish the next government in the state, ousting the 'corrupt' JMM-led coalition from power.

Chouhan, alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who serves as BJP's election co-incharge for Jharkhand, convened a meeting with party leaders, MLAs, MPs, and workers in Ranchi to strategize for the assembly elections due later this year. The BJP recently showcased a remarkable performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand, securing eight seats, with their ally AJSU Party winning one.

'We had a lead in 52 of the 81 assembly seats in the parliamentary polls,' Chouhan noted, emphasizing the pivotal role Jharkhand played in securing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. He extended congratulations to the party leadership, booth workers, and the people of Jharkhand for this achievement.

Chouhan announced that the BJP, under Babulal Marandi's leadership, will aim to form the next government in the forthcoming assembly polls. He lambasted the current JMM-led administration as 'India's most corrupt government,' alleging widespread corruption in sectors like sand, coal, mines, and minerals.

'There is loot everywhere in the state, be it sand, coal, mines, or minerals. The chief minister is in jail, and many leaders are being arrested on charges of corruption,' he said, emphasizing the necessity to free Jharkhand from misgovernance and restore BJP's 'good governance' to transform it into a 'developed' state.

On a lighter note, both Chouhan and Sarma participated in an environmental initiative, planting trees at ICAR, Namkum campus, and Lichi Bagan in Ranchi's Hatia area as part of the BJP's 'Ek ped maa ke naam' initiative. 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the environment. To make the earth safe for future generations, this initiative has been started,' Chouhan remarked to reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024