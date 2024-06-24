Left Menu

Netanyahu's Partial Ceasefire Plan Fuels Gaza Conflict Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested a partial ceasefire plan in Gaza, aiming to release some hostages while continuing the war to eliminate Hamas, clashing with the US-supported proposal for a full ceasefire and Israeli troop withdrawal. This has irked families of hostages and strained US-Israel relations.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:08 IST
Netanyahu's Partial Ceasefire Plan Fuels Gaza Conflict Tensions
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal for a partial ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict has stirred controversy, drawing sharp reactions from various stakeholders. The proposition aims to secure the release of some hostages held by Hamas, while continuing military operations to dismantle the militant group.

Netanyahu made these remarks during an interview on Israeli Channel 14, a statement that diverges from the US-endorsed plan which calls for a full ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. The partial ceasefire plan has raised concerns among families of hostages, who see it as an inadequate solution and a delay tactic.

The Israeli leader's stance also poses a challenge to US diplomatic efforts, as it contradicts the comprehensive cessation of hostilities proposed by President Joe Biden. This discord further complicates attempts to negotiate a lasting peace amid the complex dynamics of the Gaza conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024