Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Government of Assaulting the Constitution

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi levelled serious accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming they are undermining the Constitution. Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex, Gandhi emphatically stated that the opposition would ensure the prime minister is held accountable.

'We will not allow Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah to attack the Constitution,' Gandhi declared, flanked by other leaders of the INDIA bloc who held copies of the Constitution as they marched to the Lok Sabha chamber on the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

When queried whether the opposition's message was reaching the populace, the former Congress president asserted, 'Our message is reaching the public; no power can undermine the Constitution of India, and we will protect it.' In a subsequent post on X, Gandhi reiterated his stance, accusing Modi of prioritizing his government's stability over constitutional integrity. He pledged that the opposition's strong presence would persist in advocating for the people's voice and ensuring governmental accountability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)