Left Menu

Global Market Watch: Stocks Rise, Dollar Eases, Key US Inflation Data Awaited

Global stock indexes rose on Monday ahead of a key U.S. inflation report due later this week. The dollar eased slightly against the Japanese yen after nearing 160-yen. The U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index, expected on Friday, is anticipated to slow its annual growth rate.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 21:26 IST
Global Market Watch: Stocks Rise, Dollar Eases, Key US Inflation Data Awaited
AI Generated Representative Image

Global stock indexes mostly rose on Monday with a key U.S. inflation reading due later this week, while the dollar eased slightly against the yen from levels that put investors on alert for Japanese intervention. The dollar earlier neared the 160-yen barrier. Japan's top currency official Masato Kanda said authorities will take appropriate steps if there is excessive foreign exchange movement, and that the addition of Japan to the U.S. Treasury's monitoring list would not restrict their actions.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.16% at 159.54. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.39% at 105.47, with the euro up 0.4% at $1.0734. The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index is due on Friday. Annual growth in the core index is expected to slow in May. "The biggest worry for the market is any whiff of stagflation. In other words, a cooling economy with inflation climbing higher," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist, LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Market participants are still expecting about two rate cuts this year, pricing in an over 60% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in September, according to LSEG's FedWatch. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 363.50 points, or 0.93%, to 39,513.83, the S&P 500 gained 15.37 points, or 0.29%, to 5,480.51 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 41.96 points, or 0.23%, to 17,647.87.

Shares of chip maker Nvidia were down, extending recent losses. "Every time we've seen significant profit taking, we've seen dip buyers coming in and just pushing it back up higher," Krosby said.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 3.22 points, or 0.40%, to 804.47, and the STOXX 600 index gained 0.77%. Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.5%. Investors will also be watching for the first U.S. presidential debate on Thursday and the first round of voting in the French election at the weekend.

U.S. President Joe Biden heads into the debate with rival Donald Trump armed with new immigration and border policies that his backers hope will boost his standing among sceptical voters. France's far-right National Rally (RN) party and its allies were seen leading the first round of the country's elections with 35.5% of the vote, according to a poll published on Sunday.

In Treasuries, the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 0.8 basis points to 4.265%, from 4.257% late on Friday. U.S. crude gained 0.81% to $81.38 a barrel and Brent rose to $85.8 per barrel, up 0.66% on the day.

(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Wayne Cole in Sydney; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Mark Heinrich and Sharon Singleton)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024