Global Market Watch: Stocks Rise, Dollar Eases, Key US Inflation Data Awaited

Global stock indexes mostly rose on Monday with a key U.S. inflation reading due later this week, while the dollar eased slightly against the yen from levels that put investors on alert for Japanese intervention. The dollar earlier neared the 160-yen barrier. Japan's top currency official Masato Kanda said authorities will take appropriate steps if there is excessive foreign exchange movement, and that the addition of Japan to the U.S. Treasury's monitoring list would not restrict their actions.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.16% at 159.54. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.39% at 105.47, with the euro up 0.4% at $1.0734. The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index is due on Friday. Annual growth in the core index is expected to slow in May. "The biggest worry for the market is any whiff of stagflation. In other words, a cooling economy with inflation climbing higher," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist, LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Market participants are still expecting about two rate cuts this year, pricing in an over 60% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in September, according to LSEG's FedWatch. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 363.50 points, or 0.93%, to 39,513.83, the S&P 500 gained 15.37 points, or 0.29%, to 5,480.51 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 41.96 points, or 0.23%, to 17,647.87.

Shares of chip maker Nvidia were down, extending recent losses. "Every time we've seen significant profit taking, we've seen dip buyers coming in and just pushing it back up higher," Krosby said.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 3.22 points, or 0.40%, to 804.47, and the STOXX 600 index gained 0.77%. Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.5%. Investors will also be watching for the first U.S. presidential debate on Thursday and the first round of voting in the French election at the weekend.

U.S. President Joe Biden heads into the debate with rival Donald Trump armed with new immigration and border policies that his backers hope will boost his standing among sceptical voters. France's far-right National Rally (RN) party and its allies were seen leading the first round of the country's elections with 35.5% of the vote, according to a poll published on Sunday.

In Treasuries, the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 0.8 basis points to 4.265%, from 4.257% late on Friday. U.S. crude gained 0.81% to $81.38 a barrel and Brent rose to $85.8 per barrel, up 0.66% on the day.

(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Wayne Cole in Sydney; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Mark Heinrich and Sharon Singleton)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)