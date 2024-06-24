Congress Protests NEET-UG Alleged Malpractices & Power Crisis

In a fervent protest on Monday, Congress workers, with Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra at the helm, decried alleged malpractices surrounding the medical entrance exam NEET-UG. The demonstration also spotlighted discontent with the BJP-led state government's handling of power crises and law and order issues.

Dotasra, addressing a crowd of party supporters at the Circuit House near the Collectorate Circle, demanded the annulment of the NEET-UG exam and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the purported NEET-UG paper leak. He argued that if other exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) could be cancelled, so should NEET-UG, describing the exam process as fraught with corruption.

The Congress leader launched a scathing attack on both the state BJP government and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, alleging a spike in crimes against women and Dalits in Rajasthan. Dotasra cited alarming statistics, claiming 2,875 rape incidents over five months. He urged party members to oppose what he termed governmental injustice, culminating in a march toward the Collectorate Circle, which was intercepted by a substantial police presence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)