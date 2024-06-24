Left Menu

Netanyahu Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire Amid Near Collapse of Hamas Forces

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's commitment to a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage deal. He emphasized that the war against Hamas would continue until full dismantlement. Military chief Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi reported significant progress in dismantling the Hamas Rafah Brigade.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel remained committed to its proposed Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, and his military chief said the remaining Hamas forces in the southern Gaza city of Rafah were nearly dismantled.

"We are committed to the Israeli proposal that President Biden welcomed. Our position has not changed. The second thing, which does not contradict the first, we will not end the war until we eliminate Hamas," Netanyahu said in a speech to parliament. Israel's military issued a statement from a situational assessment by its chief of staff in the area of Rafah, where Israeli forces have been fighting Hamas' remaining batallions.

"We are clearly approaching the point where we can say we have dismantled the Rafah Brigade, that it is defeated not in the sense that there are no more terrorists, but in the sense that it can no longer function as a fighting unit," said Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi.

