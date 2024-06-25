Left Menu

Elevated Relations: Putin and Kim's Historic Encounter

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that his recent visit to North Korea with leader Kim Jong Un has elevated the two nations' ties to a new high. Putin emphasized the opening of new prospects for cooperation. He also expressed hopes that Kim would remember his honored status as a guest in Russia.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 25-06-2024 02:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 02:49 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that his recent visit to Pyongyang elevated the two countries' ties to "an unprecedentedly high" level, KCNA news agency said on Tuesday.

The visit opened a new prospect for cooperation in various fields, Putin said in the message, according to KCNA.

"The message hoped Kim Jong Un would not forget that he is an honoured guest Russia always waits for," KCNA said.

