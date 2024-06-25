Blinken Urges Israel to Safeguard Humanitarian Workers in Gaza
Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 03:05 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday emphasized to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant the need to take more measures to protect humanitarian workers in Gaza, a State Department spokesperson said in a readout of their meeting.
