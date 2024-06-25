Left Menu

Blinken Urges Israel to Safeguard Humanitarian Workers in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to enhance protection measures for humanitarian workers in Gaza. This comes amid rising concerns about the safety and security of aid personnel operating in the conflict zone.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday emphasized to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant the need to take more measures to protect humanitarian workers in Gaza, a State Department spokesperson said in a readout of their meeting.

