Iranian Presidential Debate Focuses on Foreign Policy and Sanctions

Iranian presidential candidates debated foreign policy in a three-hour live debate, promising better international relations and efforts to lift sanctions. The debate follows a helicopter crash that killed President Raisi. Candidates expressed differing views on how to approach nuclear deal negotiations and economic ties to alleviate sanctions.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 25-06-2024 04:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 04:34 IST
Monday's three-hour live debate saw Iranian presidential candidates square off on foreign policy, each promising improved international relations and efforts to lift sanctions that have long plagued the nation.

Held ahead of Friday's election, this was the fourth in a series of five debates, following the tragic helicopter crash last month that killed President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others. The final debate is scheduled for Tuesday.

While all candidates agreed on the necessity of lifting Western sanctions, they differed on the methods for achieving this goal. Hardline candidate Mohamad Bagher Qalibaf, the pragmatic parliament speaker, vowed to negotiate a renewed nuclear deal with world powers, emphasizing a gradual, reciprocal approach.

