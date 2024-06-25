Iranian Presidential Debate Focuses on Foreign Policy and Sanctions

Monday's three-hour live debate saw Iranian presidential candidates square off on foreign policy, each promising improved international relations and efforts to lift sanctions that have long plagued the nation.

Held ahead of Friday's election, this was the fourth in a series of five debates, following the tragic helicopter crash last month that killed President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others. The final debate is scheduled for Tuesday.

While all candidates agreed on the necessity of lifting Western sanctions, they differed on the methods for achieving this goal. Hardline candidate Mohamad Bagher Qalibaf, the pragmatic parliament speaker, vowed to negotiate a renewed nuclear deal with world powers, emphasizing a gradual, reciprocal approach.

