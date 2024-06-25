Putin's Peace Proposal: A New Dawn for Ukraine?

Vladimir Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov, said the Russian president's peace proposals can stop conflict in Ukraine almost immediately, state-run TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

Putin said on June 14 he would be ready for peace talks "tomorrow" if Ukrainian troops withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

