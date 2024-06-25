Left Menu

Putin's Peace Proposal: A New Dawn for Ukraine?

Vladimir Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov, announced that the Russian president's peace proposals could immediately stop the conflict in Ukraine. According to state-run TASS, Putin is ready for peace talks if Ukrainian troops withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-06-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 12:18 IST
Vladimir Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov, said the Russian president's peace proposals can stop conflict in Ukraine almost immediately, state-run TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

Putin said on June 14 he would be ready for peace talks "tomorrow" if Ukrainian troops withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

