Owaisi's Controversial Oath Sparks House Uproar

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday sparked controversy in the Lok Sabha after taking his oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. His remarks in support of Palestine triggered an uproar from the treasury benches, forcing the Chair to order their expunction. Owaisi later defended his slogans, stating there was nothing wrong in hailing 'Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed receiving complaints about the mention of Palestine. Speaking to reporters, Owaisi argued that other members have also made various statements and questioned the constitutional provision disallowing his remarks. He emphasized the oppression faced by Palestinians, referencing historical support from Mahatma Gandhi.

The controversial remarks led to significant disruption in the Lower House, with Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab reasserting that only oath or affirmation should be recorded. Outside Parliament, Rijiju discussed the incident, suggesting a review of the rules might be necessary. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized Owaisi, with Malviya particularly questioning the appropriateness of invoking religious idioms during the oath in a secular country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)