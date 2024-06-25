Rishi Sunak Cuts Ties Amid Election Betting Scandal

In a significant development adding to the turmoil for an embattled Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister on Tuesday decided to withdraw his party's backing from two of his Conservative colleagues embroiled in a betting scandal over the date of the general election.

The startling move comes just over a week before the July 4 polls, following days of the row dominating campaign headlines. The Opposition has been stridently demanding the suspension of those accused.

A Conservative Party spokesperson confirmed that Tory candidates Craig Williams and Laura Saunders will no longer be backed by the party as MPs in the forthcoming election.

"As a result of ongoing internal enquiries, we have concluded that we can no longer support Craig Williams or Laura Saunders as parliamentary candidates at the forthcoming general election," said the spokesperson.

There had been significant pressure on Sunak to act after revelations about the two candidates surfaced, with calls for action coming from within his party as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)