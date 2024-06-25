Left Menu

Amar Kumar Bauri Criticizes Congress on Emergency Anniversary

Amar Kumar Bauri, the opposition leader in the Jharkhand assembly, criticized Congress at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. He accused the party of lacking the moral ground to speak about democracy and highlighted alliances with RJD to grab power.

In a fiery address on Tuesday, opposition leader in the Jharkhand assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, stressed the need to keep Congress away from power to protect the Constitution and democracy.

Bauri, speaking at an event commemorating 50 years since the Emergency, pointedly criticized the Congress party, asserting they lack the moral right to discuss democracy or the Constitution. He said, "Former PM Indira Gandhi had killed democracy on this day 50 years ago. How is Congress talking about protecting democracy now? The country is well aware how low Congress can stoop for power."

He also took aim at RJD chief Lalu Prasad, stating that his daughter's name, Misa, was inspired by his imprisonment under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act during the Emergency. Bauri alleged that the Congress and RJD are misleading the country for political gains, highlighting Misa Bharati's Congress-backed run for the Lok Sabha.

