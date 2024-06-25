Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Marathi Quota Demand: A Political Gambit?

The Shiv Sena criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s demand for a 50% housing quota for Marathi-speakers, citing it as a response to poor electoral performance. They allege it is a tactic to extort money from builders, questioning the prior effectiveness of their governance for the Marathi community.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:16 IST
  • India

The Shiv Sena has lambasted the rival faction Shiv Sena (UBT) for its demand to reserve 50% of new housing projects in Mumbai for Marathi-speakers. According to Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande, this demand is a desperate response to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kayande further accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab of using this demand as a ploy to extort money from builders. Parab had argued that Marathi-speakers are being increasingly marginalized in Mumbai's housing market and called for half of the houses in new projects to be reserved for them.

Kayande questioned the achievements of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which was led by the undivided Shiv Sena for 25 years, in addressing the housing needs of the Marathi-speaking population.

