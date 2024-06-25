William Ruto Condemns 'Treasonous' Anti-Tax Protests in Kenya
Kenyan President William Ruto emphasized the security of Kenyans as his top priority following violent anti-tax protests. He denounced the protests as 'treasonous' and claimed that dangerous people had hijacked the tax increase debate, causing deadly unrest across the country.
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:45 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Kenyan President William Ruto said on Tuesday that the security of Kenyans remained his "utmost priority" after violent anti-tax protests gripped the nation.
Ruto called the deadly protests that spread across the country, "treasonous", adding that the debate over the tax increases had been "hijacked by dangerous people".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement