Taliban Confirm Attendance at UN-Meeting in Doha Despite No Women Participation

The Taliban will attend a UN-led meeting in Doha on June 30 and July 1, despite women being excluded. Zabihullah Mujahid is set to lead the delegation. The agenda includes financial restrictions, private sector challenges, and drug trafficking. Recognition is hindered by bans on female education and employment.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-06-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 00:36 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Taliban on Tuesday confirmed their participation in the upcoming UN-led meeting on Afghanistan in Qatar, slated for June 30 and July 1. This marks the third UN-sponsored gathering on the Afghan crisis in Doha.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief Taliban government spokesman, will lead the delegation over the two-day event, as announced by the Foreign Ministry in Kabul. The meeting agenda will address several pressing issues, including international financial restrictions, private sector growth challenges, and measures against drug trafficking.

Despite the Taliban's confirmation of attendance, the exclusion of women from the meeting has sparked significant criticism. Last week, Roza Otunbayeva, the UN's top official in Afghanistan, defended the exclusion, asserting that women's rights will still be a key topic of discussion. The Taliban, who regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021, continue to face a lack of international recognition due to ongoing bans on female education and employment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

