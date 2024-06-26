Left Menu

Donald Trump Granted Second Extension for Financial Disclosures

The U.S. Federal Election Commission granted Donald Trump a second 45-day extension to file personal financial disclosures, now due by August 15, 2024. Initially due May 15, Trump's report was first extended to July 1. His legal team cited the complexities of his financial holdings for the delay.

The U.S. Federal Election Commission on Tuesday granted Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump a second 45-day extension to file personal financial disclosures. Trump had initially been due to report on his personal financial situation to the Federal Election Commission on May 15 but was granted an extension until July 1 on request.

A legal representative for the former president on Tuesday requested the agency grant the candidate another extension, citing the complexities of his financial holdings, according to a copy of the letter released by the agency. A second letter released by the agency showed it had granted the request. "A hard copy of the report bearing Mr. Trump's original signature is now due and should be received by the Federal Election Commission by August 15, 2024," that letter added.

Trump's financial disclosures are closely watched because they offer an indication of the size of his personal wealth.

