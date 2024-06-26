Left Menu

Om Birla Re-Elected as Lok Sabha Speaker Amidst Opposition Contest

Om Birla was re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker following a motion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite opposition from Congress and other parties proposing their candidate, Birla's election marked only the fifth time a Speaker has served beyond one tenure. Rahul Gandhi and other leaders congratulated him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 13:09 IST
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Om Birla has been re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motion was adopted by a voice vote on Wednesday. The opposition, in a rare move, had also proposed its candidate, leading to an intense debate.

Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab announced Birla's election after the opposition, which had suggested Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, did not press for votes. This marks Birla's second consecutive term as Speaker and only the fifth instance of a Speaker serving beyond one Lok Sabha tenure.

Prime Minister Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and other leaders escorted Birla to the Speaker's chair, with Modi lauding Birla's parliamentary work. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, congratulated Birla and expressed hopes for fair cooperation in the House.

