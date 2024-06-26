Expect Opposition voice won't be crushed, there won't be more expulsions: Akhilesh Yadav on Om Birla's election as LS Speaker

Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday congratulated Om Birla for being elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha and said that Opposition expects that its "voice will not be crushed". "I congratulate our newly elected speaker along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of the opposition. You have been again selected as the speaker. You have a 5-year experience as a speaker as well as experience of the old and new sansad," Yadav said.

"There are many glorious traditions associated with the position you are holding. We believe that this will continue without any discrimination and as Lok Sabha Speaker you will give equal opportunities and respect to every member and party. Impartiality is one of the major responsibilities associated with the position of speaker," the SP leader said. Yadav said, "We expect that no public representative's voice will be stifled, nor will an action like expulsion take place again. Your control is on the Opposition but it should be on the ruling side too. The House should function on your signals and not the other way around."

Showcasing his support to Birla, the Samajwadi Party leader said, "We stand with all your just decisions...I hope that you would respect Opposition as much as you respect the ruling dispensation and let them present their side..." Congratulating Om Birla, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule said, "...A lot has been done. In five years, you have done very good work. But when 150 of my colleagues were suspended, we were all saddened. So, it should be an effort to see that you do not think of suspension in the next 5 years. We are always ready for dialogues..."

Earlier in the day, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and MP from Kota, Om Birla was elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. A motion for the same was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The motion was adopted by the house through a voice vote.

The house echoed with 'Ayes' and 'Noes' and the pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab declared Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house. The opposition which had filed K Suresh as the Speaker candidate of the INDIA bloc did not press for a division vote. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi congratulated Birla on behalf of the entire Opposition and the INDIA alliance

"This House represents the voice of India's people and you are the final arbiter of that voice. The government has political power but the opposition also represents the voice of India's people and this time, the opposition represents significantly more voice of the Indian people than it did last time," the Congress MP said. Rahul Gandhi also assured the Speaker on behalf of the entire opposition of assisting the speaker in the functioning of the House.

"The opposition would like to assist you in doing your work. We would like the House to function often and well. It is very important that cooperation happens based on trust. It is very important that the voice of the Opposition is allowed to be represented in this House," said Rahul Gandhi. "We are confident that by allowing the Opposition to speak, by allowing us to represent the people of India, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India. I'd like to once again congratulate you and also all the members of the House who have won their election, said the MP from Raebareli. (ANI)

