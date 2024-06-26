Rahul Gandhi Officially Named Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

In a significant political development, Rahul Gandhi has been officially recognized as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha by Speaker Om Birla, following the Congress's decision to name him for the post.

An official notification released on Wednesday confirmed Gandhi's new role under the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977, validating his leadership position effective from June 9.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Rai Bareli, extended gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his appointment. He promised to raise the voice of every Indian in Parliament, uphold the Constitution, and hold the NDA government accountable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)