Kejriwal's Arrest Sparks Outcry: AAP Accuses BJP of Political Vendetta
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the CBI over the Delhi excise policy case. His wife, Sunita, and the Aam Aadmi Party accuse the BJP of orchestrating a political vendetta. They claim this marks the onset of a 'dictatorship' and 'emergency' in the country.
In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, leading to widespread backlash. Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, has accused the entire system of conspiring to keep him in jail, calling it reminiscent of a 'dictatorship' and 'emergency'.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come down heavily on the ruling BJP, alleging that Kejriwal's arrest is a brazen act of political vendetta. 'This is not law; this is dictatorship,' Sunita said in a post on X, echoing her party's sentiment that the BJP is weaponizing central agencies to target its rivals.
Senior AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, have condemned the arrest, calling it the height of oppression. 'This cannot be a bigger emergency than this,' stated Singh. As the matter awaits a decision from the Supreme Court, the charges of political maneuvering continue to loom large over the arrest.
