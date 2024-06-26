Nagaland Completes Historic Civic Elections After 20 Years

After 20 years, Nagaland has held civic body elections, bringing the polls to a close on Wednesday, officials reported.

Commencing at 7:30 am and continuing until 4 pm, the voting was secured under stringent arrangements. Notably, these urban local body polls featured 33% women reservation for the first time, according to the Nagaland State Election Commission (SEC).

While the final voting percentage remains undisclosed, the vote counting is set for June 29. This election is particularly historic for the northeastern state, as it marks the first such event since 2004. Previously, tribal bodies and civil society organizations' objections hindered similar polls from happening.

Over 2.23 lakh voters, including 1,13,521 women, determined the fate of 523 candidates from various political factions. The election saw participation from parties including NDPP, BJP, Congress, and more, with voting conducted through ballot papers in 420 polling stations.

However, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) boycotted the elections, claiming their region has faced years of neglect. The ENPO's decision affected 14 town councils in six districts, leading candidates to withdraw their nominations.

