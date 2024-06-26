France Faces High-Stakes Elections Amid Political Extremism and Radicalism

In a pivotal move, France's government announced Wednesday the dissolution of extreme right and radical Muslim groups, just days before critical legislative elections. This decisive action comes as President Emmanuel Macron, a pro-business moderate, navigates an expedited and tumultuous electoral landscape.

During a heated TV debate, immigration, retirement age, and taxes emerged as divisive issues among candidates. Notably, young National Rally president Jordan Bardella faced intense scrutiny over his proposals, including the abolition of free healthcare for foreigners and tougher regulations on French nationality.

The upcoming elections, unprecedented since World War II, may usher in a far-right government, causing opposition parties to scramble for alliances. Macron's defeat in the recent European Parliament election spurred this swift electoral call, making the stakes higher than ever.

