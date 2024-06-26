US House Passes Resolution Supporting Democracy in Pakistan

The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a resolution supporting democracy and human rights in Pakistan, urging an independent probe into allegations of irregularities in the February 8 general elections.

The elections were plagued by systemic issues including a nationwide mobile internet shutdown, arrests, violence during the run-up, and delayed results, leading to widespread accusations of vote-rigging.

Resolution HR 901, which garnered a 368-7 vote, calls on President Joe Biden to collaborate with Pakistan in upholding democratic values. It underscores the necessity of free and fair elections and demands a thorough, independent investigation into the 2024 electoral interference claims.

The resolution condemns efforts to suppress public participation in the democratic process through harassment, intimidation, and violations of civil rights. It also denounces attempts to undermine political and judicial processes in Pakistan.

The controversial resolution was sponsored by Congressman Rich McCormick and co-sponsored by Congressman Daniel Kildee. Though it passed with broad support, Pakistan has criticized the resolution as neither constructive nor objective, asserting that it stems from a lack of understanding of the country's political context.

Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, emphasized the country's commitment to constitutionalism, human rights, and the rule of law while calling for constructive dialogue and engagement based on mutual respect.

