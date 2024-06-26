Left Menu

US House Passes Resolution Supporting Democracy in Pakistan

The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution supporting democracy and human rights in Pakistan, urging an independent investigation into the country's February 8 general elections. The elections were marred by irregularities, including a nationwide mobile internet shutdown, violence, and delayed results. The resolution calls for free and fair elections and condemns attempts to suppress democratic participation.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:38 IST
US House Passes Resolution Supporting Democracy in Pakistan
AI Generated Representative Image

The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a resolution supporting democracy and human rights in Pakistan, urging an independent probe into allegations of irregularities in the February 8 general elections.

The elections were plagued by systemic issues including a nationwide mobile internet shutdown, arrests, violence during the run-up, and delayed results, leading to widespread accusations of vote-rigging.

Resolution HR 901, which garnered a 368-7 vote, calls on President Joe Biden to collaborate with Pakistan in upholding democratic values. It underscores the necessity of free and fair elections and demands a thorough, independent investigation into the 2024 electoral interference claims.

The resolution condemns efforts to suppress public participation in the democratic process through harassment, intimidation, and violations of civil rights. It also denounces attempts to undermine political and judicial processes in Pakistan.

The controversial resolution was sponsored by Congressman Rich McCormick and co-sponsored by Congressman Daniel Kildee. Though it passed with broad support, Pakistan has criticized the resolution as neither constructive nor objective, asserting that it stems from a lack of understanding of the country's political context.

Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, emphasized the country's commitment to constitutionalism, human rights, and the rule of law while calling for constructive dialogue and engagement based on mutual respect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024