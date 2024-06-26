Sam Pitroda Reappointed as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Amid Controversies

In a significant move, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reinstated Sam Pitroda as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. This decision comes weeks after Pitroda had resigned due to controversial comments made during the Lok Sabha elections, which were labeled 'racist' by the BJP.

Pitroda, a trusted aide to Rahul Gandhi, submitted his resignation on May 8, a move that was swiftly accepted by the Congress leadership. However, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal announced Pitroda's reappointment, emphasizing the decision's immediate effect.

Citing the clarification provided by Pitroda regarding his statements, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that the context of the remarks was misunderstood and misrepresented by the opposition. Pitroda assured that he will avoid such controversies in the future. The veteran leader has a history of close association with Rajiv Gandhi and has been instrumental in arranging interactions between Rahul Gandhi and international audiences.

