Bolivia on Edge: President Arce Faces Coup Attempt

Bolivia's government palace doors were breached by armored vehicles on Wednesday, as President Luis Arce announced the country is facing an attempted coup. Firm in his resolve, Arce urged the populace to mobilize in his defense.

Caught on video in the palace, Arce addressed Army General Juan José Zúñiga — appearing to lead the uprising, demanding the withdrawal of the rebelling soldiers and stating his refusal to tolerate insubordination. Zúñiga, speaking to journalists in the plaza, hinted at a new Cabinet and mentioned his temporary recognition of Arce.

The confrontation, caught in video clips shared on Bolivian television, displayed two tanks and military personnel outside the palace. Former President Evo Morales and other regional leaders condemned the insurrection, framing it as a direct threat to democracy.

