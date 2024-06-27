Left Menu

Bolivia on Edge: President Arce Faces Coup Attempt

Bolivian President Luis Arce declared the nation is facing an attempted coup. Armored vehicles breached the government palace while Arce spoke defiantly, urging citizens to mobilize. Army General Juan José Zúñiga appeared to be leading the rebellion but denied a coup. Regional leaders voiced strong condemnation of the uprising.

PTI | Lapaz | Updated: 27-06-2024 02:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 02:44 IST
Bolivia on Edge: President Arce Faces Coup Attempt
Luis Arce

Bolivia's government palace doors were breached by armored vehicles on Wednesday, as President Luis Arce announced the country is facing an attempted coup. Firm in his resolve, Arce urged the populace to mobilize in his defense.

Caught on video in the palace, Arce addressed Army General Juan José Zúñiga — appearing to lead the uprising, demanding the withdrawal of the rebelling soldiers and stating his refusal to tolerate insubordination. Zúñiga, speaking to journalists in the plaza, hinted at a new Cabinet and mentioned his temporary recognition of Arce.

The confrontation, caught in video clips shared on Bolivian television, displayed two tanks and military personnel outside the palace. Former President Evo Morales and other regional leaders condemned the insurrection, framing it as a direct threat to democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024