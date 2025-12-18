Rural Job Guarantee Uproar: Democracy or Mobocracy?
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the opposition's behavior during a Lok Sabha debate on the VB-G RAM G Bill, terming it undemocratic. The opposition's uproar arose from the renaming of MGNREGA, which Chouhan argued aligns with employment objectives. Despite opposition protests, the bill was passed.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lambasted the opposition's conduct in Parliament during a heated debate on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB-G RAM G), branding their actions as a shift from democracy to 'mobocracy' and 'hooliganism'.
Chouhan, speaking at a BJP press conference, questioned the opposition's fixation on the bill's name change from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), arguing that the new title reflects its focus on employment and development. Despite protests, the Lok Sabha passed the legislation.
The opposition, particularly the Congress and INDI bloc MPs, protested by tearing papers and disrupting proceedings. Chouhan expressed disappointment in the absence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the crucial debate, asserting it undermined the dignity of his role as Leader of the Opposition.
Opposition disgraced democracy, tore parliamentary traditions to shreds, turned democracy into 'goondaraj': Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Lok Sabha Passes VB-G RAM G Bill Amidst Chaos