Rural Job Guarantee Uproar: Democracy or Mobocracy?

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lambasted the opposition's conduct in Parliament during a heated debate on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB-G RAM G), branding their actions as a shift from democracy to 'mobocracy' and 'hooliganism'.

Chouhan, speaking at a BJP press conference, questioned the opposition's fixation on the bill's name change from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), arguing that the new title reflects its focus on employment and development. Despite protests, the Lok Sabha passed the legislation.

The opposition, particularly the Congress and INDI bloc MPs, protested by tearing papers and disrupting proceedings. Chouhan expressed disappointment in the absence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the crucial debate, asserting it undermined the dignity of his role as Leader of the Opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)