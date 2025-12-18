Left Menu

Rural Job Guarantee Uproar: Democracy or Mobocracy?

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the opposition's behavior during a Lok Sabha debate on the VB-G RAM G Bill, terming it undemocratic. The opposition's uproar arose from the renaming of MGNREGA, which Chouhan argued aligns with employment objectives. Despite opposition protests, the bill was passed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:45 IST
Rural Job Guarantee Uproar: Democracy or Mobocracy?
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lambasted the opposition's conduct in Parliament during a heated debate on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB-G RAM G), branding their actions as a shift from democracy to 'mobocracy' and 'hooliganism'.

Chouhan, speaking at a BJP press conference, questioned the opposition's fixation on the bill's name change from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), arguing that the new title reflects its focus on employment and development. Despite protests, the Lok Sabha passed the legislation.

The opposition, particularly the Congress and INDI bloc MPs, protested by tearing papers and disrupting proceedings. Chouhan expressed disappointment in the absence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the crucial debate, asserting it undermined the dignity of his role as Leader of the Opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025