Germany's Extremist Youth: An Unfolding Threat to Democracy

German federal prosecutors have charged eight suspects, including teenagers, with belonging to a right-wing extremist group aiming to destabilize democracy. The group, 'Last Defence Wave,' allegedly conducted attacks on migrants and leftist targets to incite racial violence. Legal proceedings continue, with the majority in pre-trial detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:42 IST
Germany's Extremist Youth: An Unfolding Threat to Democracy
Germany's federal prosecutor has leveled charges against eight individuals allegedly part of a right-wing extremist group. The group reportedly aimed to destabilize the nation's democratic framework by executing attacks targeting migrants and political adversaries.

The charges encompass attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, and grievous bodily harm against seven members and one supporter, most of whom are teenagers. Known as 'Last Defence Wave,' this group portrays itself as the ultimate safeguard of the 'German nation.' Established in May 2024, it has been linked to incidents of arson and bombing targeting homes of asylum seekers and left-wing entities.

Most suspects, aged between 14 and 21, were apprehended in May across various German states, with authorities conducting numerous property searches. The federal prosecutor has cited multiple attack incidences, including an arson attack on a cultural center and foiled plans against asylum accommodations. Despite no injuries being reported, the group's actions have raised substantial national security concerns.

