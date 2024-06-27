"The dictators should be destroyed," says Sunita Kejriwal on husband's arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over her husband's arrest by CBI saying that she has started praying that the dictators must be destroyed. Taking to the social media platform X, he said, "Till now the prayer has always been that God should give wisdom to everyone. But now the prayer will be that the dictator should be destroyed."

Meanwhile, the Aam Admi Party is boycotting the address of the President to both houses of Parliament alleging a conspiracy behind the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI. Today the proceedings of the House will also begin in Rajya Sabha and President Droupadi Murmu is inaugurating the session. You all know what is happening to us, how the elected CM has been kept in jail and how he was arrested by CBI yesterday...We will definitely boycott the President's address because this is not the President's own statement, rather she reads the government's statement. She reads the written speeches of the government. So that is why we will boycott the President's address," party MP Sanjay Singh said.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Wednesday sent Kejriwal to three days CBI remand in connection with the Excise policy case. Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat after taking note of all the submissions of both sides, allowed Arvind Kejriwal to be on CBI remand till June 29, 2024.

During the remand period, the court allowed Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to meet him for 30 minutes and his lawyer to meet him every day for 30 minutes. The court has also allowed him to carry his prescribed medicines during the remand period. During the hearing, Arvind Kejriwal himself addressed the court and said, "CBI is claiming that I have made a statement against Manish Sisodia, which is completely false. Manish Sisodia Nirdosh hai, Aam Aadmi Party Nirdosh hai. Main bhi nirdosh hun. Iss Tarah ke statements hamme media me badnam Karne ke liye diye ja rahe hai (Manish Sisodia is innocent, Aam Aadmi Party is innocent. I am also innocent. statements are being given in the media to defame us.)"

He also added "CBI sources ke hawale se media me hamme badnam kar rahe rahe hai. Inka plan hai ki media front page ye chala de ki Kejriwal ne sara thikra Manish Sisodia pe daal diya. (They are tarnishing our image in the media by using unnamed sources. They plan to make it headline news that Kejriwal has shifted all the blame to Manish Sisodia.)" However, the Court said," I have read your statement... you have not said this."

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail order passed by the trial court, saying that the trial court should have at least recorded its satisfaction with the fulfilment of twin conditions of Section 45 of the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before passing the impugned order. (ANI)

