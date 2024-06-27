BJP Leader Demands Ajit Pawar's Removal from Ruling Alliance

Sudarshan Choudhary, the BJP's vice president for Shirur tehsil in Pune, has made headlines by calling for the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. This comes after a video of Choudhary making the demand at a party meeting went viral, sparking controversy.

In the video, Choudhary addresses the BJP leadership, suggesting that Ajit Pawar's exclusion from the 'Mahayuti' coalition could pave the way for senior BJP leaders to assume more prominent roles. He argued that BJP workers are now in a state of fear due to Pawar's influential position.

The reaction was swift. Nationalist Congress Party workers confronted Choudhary at a market complex, shouting slogans against him and demanding an apology. The viral video and the subsequent backlash highlight ongoing tensions within Maharashtra's political landscape following the recent Lok Sabha elections.

