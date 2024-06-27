AAP Rallies Nationwide Against Kejriwal's Arrest by CBI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced plans to stage protests across India on June 29 following the arrest of party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Senior AAP leaders, in a meeting held at the party's headquarters, resolved to broaden their protests, alleging that the arrest is a political maneuver by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hinder Kejriwal's participation in upcoming elections.

''On Saturday, AAP workers nationwide will hold massive dharnas against the BJP's misuse of investigative agencies and Kejriwal's arrest,'' stated AAP's national general secretary (organisation), Sandeep Pathak. He claimed that the BJP deployed the CBI to prevent Kejriwal from obtaining bail from the Supreme Court and to ensure he remains imprisoned, thus impacting the party's electoral prospects. Pathak expressed confidence that the people of Delhi stand firmly with Kejriwal in this struggle.

