Left Menu

AAP Rallies Nationwide Against Kejriwal's Arrest by CBI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans nationwide protests on June 29 against the arrest of its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI. Party senior leaders have decided to take to the streets, accusing the BJP of misusing investigation agencies to keep Kejriwal from elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:24 IST
AAP Rallies Nationwide Against Kejriwal's Arrest by CBI
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced plans to stage protests across India on June 29 following the arrest of party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Senior AAP leaders, in a meeting held at the party's headquarters, resolved to broaden their protests, alleging that the arrest is a political maneuver by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hinder Kejriwal's participation in upcoming elections.

''On Saturday, AAP workers nationwide will hold massive dharnas against the BJP's misuse of investigative agencies and Kejriwal's arrest,'' stated AAP's national general secretary (organisation), Sandeep Pathak. He claimed that the BJP deployed the CBI to prevent Kejriwal from obtaining bail from the Supreme Court and to ensure he remains imprisoned, thus impacting the party's electoral prospects. Pathak expressed confidence that the people of Delhi stand firmly with Kejriwal in this struggle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024