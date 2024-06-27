Macron Nominates Thierry Breton for EU Commissioner Role Again
French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to nominate Thierry Breton once again as the French EU commissioner. The nomination was communicated to political leaders from the EU's liberal Renew party grouping. This decision comes amid the far-right National Rally's aspirations to choose the commissioner if they win upcoming snap parliamentary elections.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:39 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron has told political leaders from the EU's liberal Renew party grouping that he has decided to nominate Thierry Breton as French EU commissioner again, a diplomatic source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The decision, confirming information from Le Monde newspaper comes after the far-right National Rally said it wanted to decide who the French commissioner would be should it win power in snap parliamentary elections on June 30 and July 7.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement