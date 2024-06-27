Left Menu

Macron Nominates Thierry Breton for EU Commissioner Role Again

French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to nominate Thierry Breton once again as the French EU commissioner. The nomination was communicated to political leaders from the EU's liberal Renew party grouping. This decision comes amid the far-right National Rally's aspirations to choose the commissioner if they win upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:39 IST
Macron Nominates Thierry Breton for EU Commissioner Role Again
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has told political leaders from the EU's liberal Renew party grouping that he has decided to nominate Thierry Breton as French EU commissioner again, a diplomatic source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The decision, confirming information from Le Monde newspaper comes after the far-right National Rally said it wanted to decide who the French commissioner would be should it win power in snap parliamentary elections on June 30 and July 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024