Left Menu

BJP Rebukes Amartya Sen's 'India Not a Hindu Rashtra' Claim

The BJP disapproved of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's assertion that the Lok Sabha poll results indicated India is not a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The party emphasized that Sen's views are biased and misaligned with the ground reality. TMC leaders, however, defended Sen's analysis as objective and factual.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:30 IST
BJP Rebukes Amartya Sen's 'India Not a Hindu Rashtra' Claim
Amartya Sen
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday strongly disapproved of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's recent assertion that the Lok Sabha election results reflect that India is not a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The party maintained that Sen's remarks do not align with the actual situation on the ground.

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha criticized Sen for not appreciating the government's efforts to cleanse the system and elevate the economy. Sinha alleged Sen's comments were biased, aimed at pleasing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Dola Sen supported Amartya Sen, describing his analysis as an accurate representation of the current state of affairs in India, marking a clear divergence of views between the two political entities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024