BJP Rebukes Amartya Sen's 'India Not a Hindu Rashtra' Claim
The BJP disapproved of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's assertion that the Lok Sabha poll results indicated India is not a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The party emphasized that Sen's views are biased and misaligned with the ground reality. TMC leaders, however, defended Sen's analysis as objective and factual.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday strongly disapproved of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's recent assertion that the Lok Sabha election results reflect that India is not a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The party maintained that Sen's remarks do not align with the actual situation on the ground.
Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha criticized Sen for not appreciating the government's efforts to cleanse the system and elevate the economy. Sinha alleged Sen's comments were biased, aimed at pleasing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Meanwhile, TMC MP Dola Sen supported Amartya Sen, describing his analysis as an accurate representation of the current state of affairs in India, marking a clear divergence of views between the two political entities.
