Protest Erupts at Asaduddin Owaisi's Residence: Controversial Posters Spark Outrage

In a dramatic turn of events, five men posted inflammatory posters outside the residence of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday evening, demanding his suspension from the Lok Sabha, officials reported.

The incident took place at Owaisi's 34 Ashoka Road residence in Central Delhi around 9 pm, with posters bearing slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'I stand with Israel', and 'Owaisi should be suspended'.

A video that surfaced online showed one of the individuals urging the youth to unite against Owaisi for his refusal to say 'bharat mata ki jai'. The Delhi Police promptly intervened and removed the posters, but the perpetrators had already fled.

Owaisi faced further controversy after saying 'Jai Palestine' during his Lok Sabha oath, sparking outrage among other MPs. On social media platform X, he accused Delhi Police of negligence and called out Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for oversight. He also challenged the 'goons' to confront him directly.

