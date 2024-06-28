Bolivia's Government Arrests Coup Conspirators

In a significant development, Bolivia's government confirmed the arrest of 17 individuals involved in the recent attempted coup that unsettled the nation. A senior Cabinet member, Eduardo del Castillo, revealed that among the detainees is Aníbal Aguilar Gómez, described as the 'mastermind' of the coup attempt orchestrated by the country's army chief, Gen. Juan José Zúñiga.

Though del Castillo opted not to disclose further details about the others apprehended, he emphasized the critical role played by Gómez in the aborted coup. Both Gen. Zúñiga and an alleged associate also remain under detention, deepening the intrigue surrounding the event.

This revelation comes amidst mounting tensions and serves as a crucial juncture in Bolivia's political landscape, signaling the government's firm stance against subversive activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)