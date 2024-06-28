Left Menu

Bolivia's Government Arrests Coup Conspirators

Bolivia's government announced the arrest of 17 individuals connected to an attempted coup. While details remain sparse, one of the key figures apprehended is Aníbal Aguilar Gómez, labeled as the 'mastermind' behind the plot led by army chief Gen. Juan José Zúñiga. Both Zúñiga and another conspirator are in detention.

PTI | Lapaz | Updated: 28-06-2024 00:22 IST
In a significant development, Bolivia's government confirmed the arrest of 17 individuals involved in the recent attempted coup that unsettled the nation. A senior Cabinet member, Eduardo del Castillo, revealed that among the detainees is Aníbal Aguilar Gómez, described as the 'mastermind' of the coup attempt orchestrated by the country's army chief, Gen. Juan José Zúñiga.

Though del Castillo opted not to disclose further details about the others apprehended, he emphasized the critical role played by Gómez in the aborted coup. Both Gen. Zúñiga and an alleged associate also remain under detention, deepening the intrigue surrounding the event.

This revelation comes amidst mounting tensions and serves as a crucial juncture in Bolivia's political landscape, signaling the government's firm stance against subversive activities.

