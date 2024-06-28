Bolivia's Political Turmoil: Arrests Amid Alleged Coup Attempt

Bolivia's tumultuous political landscape saw another dramatic chapter on Thursday as the government announced the arrest of 17 more people connected to an attempted coup against President Luis Arce. The country was in shock as military forces appeared to turn on the government, seizing strategic locations in La Paz.

The orchestrators of the coup, army general Juan José Zúñiga and former navy Vice Adm. Juan Arnez Salvador, were among those apprehended. Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo named Aníbal Aguilar Gómez as the alleged mastermind behind the plot.

Supporters of President Arce rallied in his defense, but allegations that the coup was a staged event to manipulate public opinion have fueled widespread speculation, deepening Bolivia's political and economic crisis.

