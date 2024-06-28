Left Menu

Bolivia's Political Turmoil: Arrests Amid Alleged Coup Attempt

Bolivia's government arrested 17 people over an attempted coup, which saw military forces turning against President Luis Arce. This escalated political tension in the country. The allegations of the coup being staged to boost the president's popularity have generated significant skepticism and speculation among the populace.

PTI | Lapaz | Updated: 28-06-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 00:33 IST
Bolivia's Political Turmoil: Arrests Amid Alleged Coup Attempt
AI Generated Representative Image

Bolivia's tumultuous political landscape saw another dramatic chapter on Thursday as the government announced the arrest of 17 more people connected to an attempted coup against President Luis Arce. The country was in shock as military forces appeared to turn on the government, seizing strategic locations in La Paz.

The orchestrators of the coup, army general Juan José Zúñiga and former navy Vice Adm. Juan Arnez Salvador, were among those apprehended. Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo named Aníbal Aguilar Gómez as the alleged mastermind behind the plot.

Supporters of President Arce rallied in his defense, but allegations that the coup was a staged event to manipulate public opinion have fueled widespread speculation, deepening Bolivia's political and economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024