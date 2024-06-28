Biden and Trump Clash in Historic 2024 Election Debate

The eagerly anticipated first general election debate of the 2024 season took center stage on Thursday evening in Atlanta, featuring Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump. The candidates, aiming to woo undecided voters, vigorously debated a myriad of pressing issues.

Pivotal topics ranged from the Capitol riots of January 6, 2021, to immigration policies and abortion rights. President Biden defended his policies and record, though his responses were occasionally disjointed. On the opposing podium, Trump sidestepped questions related to his felony conviction, instead focusing on immigration and proclaiming his era had the 'safest' borders.

Both candidates encountered criticism for various factual errors, diminishing their attempts to consolidate voter confidence. As the debate concluded, it was evident that both Biden and Trump face significant challenges ahead in persuading the electorate.

