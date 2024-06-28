Left Menu

Biden and Trump Clash in Historic 2024 Election Debate

The first 2024 general election debate featured President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in Atlanta. The debate covered key issues like the Capitol riots, foreign policy, immigration, and abortion rights. Both candidates faced intense scrutiny, making several factual missteps as they aimed to sway undecided voters.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 28-06-2024 07:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 07:40 IST
  • United States

The eagerly anticipated first general election debate of the 2024 season took center stage on Thursday evening in Atlanta, featuring Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump. The candidates, aiming to woo undecided voters, vigorously debated a myriad of pressing issues.

Pivotal topics ranged from the Capitol riots of January 6, 2021, to immigration policies and abortion rights. President Biden defended his policies and record, though his responses were occasionally disjointed. On the opposing podium, Trump sidestepped questions related to his felony conviction, instead focusing on immigration and proclaiming his era had the 'safest' borders.

Both candidates encountered criticism for various factual errors, diminishing their attempts to consolidate voter confidence. As the debate concluded, it was evident that both Biden and Trump face significant challenges ahead in persuading the electorate.

