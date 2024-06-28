Biden vs. Trump: First 2024 Election Debate Shatters Age and CNN Records

In Atlanta, the first general election debate of the 2024 season saw U.S. President Joe Biden and his Republican rival, Donald Trump, duel in a bid to win over undecided voters. Biden, 81, aimed to reassure voters of his capability to lead through challenges. Trump, 78, sought to move past his conviction and prove his presidential suitability.

The Atlanta debate marked historic firsts: never before have two presidential hopefuls faced off at such advanced ages, and it was CNN's inaugural general election debate hosting. Both candidates tackled an array of critical issues, including climate change—Biden cited it as a top priority while Trump touted clean water and air during his term—and immigration.

The debate was marked by sharp exchanges and fact-checkable claims, such as Biden's misquoted historian survey and Trump's disputed statements on National Guard deployments on Jan. 6, 2021. As the debate pressed on, Biden and Trump addressed topics ranging from NATO to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, each defending their past records with fervor.

