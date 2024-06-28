Left Menu

U.S. Presidential Debate: Russia's Stance and the Foreign Policy Showdown

Russia refrains from commenting on the U.S. presidential debate between Biden and Trump, viewing it as an internal matter. The debate saw Biden stumble, raising discussions on his age, while Trump criticized Biden's handling of Russia and Ukraine. Putin believes the election outcome will not significantly impact Russia.

Updated: 28-06-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:01 IST
U.S. Presidential Debate: Russia's Stance and the Foreign Policy Showdown
  • Russia

Russia has no comment on the U.S. presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump as it is an internal U.S. matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. Biden stumbled frequently in the encounter with Trump, which revived discussion about his age. Russia loomed large in the debate as both men tried to show who was tougher on foreign policy.

Trump said if the U.S. had a "real president" who was respected by Putin, he would never have invaded Ukraine on Biden's watch. Biden responded: "Go ahead, let Putin go in and control Ukraine, and then move on to Poland and other places. See what happens then. He has no idea what the hell he's talking about."

Putin said earlier this month he did not believe the outcome of the election would make much difference for Russia.

