EU Leadership Choices Dampen Hopes for Russia Relations

The Kremlin has expressed a bleak outlook for the future of EU-Russia relations following the nomination of Ursula von der Leyen for another term as European Commission president and the selection of Kaja Kallas as the next EU foreign policy chief, both viewed unfavorably by Moscow.

The Kremlin said on Friday that the outlook for EU-Russia ties was bad after EU leaders nominated Ursula von der Leyen for another term as European Commission president and picked Estonia's Kaja Kallas as the next EU foreign policy chief.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the bloc's decision to nominate von der Leyen for another term would not change anything as she did not favour normalising EU ties with Russia.

Commenting on the choice of Kallas for EU foreign policy chief, Peskov said she was known for her stark anti-Russian statements and had not shown any inclination towards diplomacy.

