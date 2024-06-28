Maharashtra Budget Slammed for 'Political Hypnotism'

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Friday dubbed the Maharashtra budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as 'political hypnotism,' claiming regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha were neglected.

'The state has announced numerous schemes, raising doubts about their implementation. This budget is more of 'political hypnotism.' After today's speech, it's clear that the government doesn't consider regions like Marathwada, Vidarbha as part of Maharashtra. It will impose heavy taxes on the people through the committee formed for systematic implementation of schemes,' Danve, a top Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, said in a post on X.

Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, accused the government of financial mismanagement, highlighting that the state's debt burden has crossed Rs 7 lakh crore. He questioned the feasibility of budget provisions, given the debt burden, and criticized the lack of strategy to attract business investment and reduce unemployment. The populist but hollow promises would not sway the people ahead of the elections, Tapase added.

Danve's colleague and Osmanabad MLA Kailas Patil said the budget was merely a damage control exercise after the setbacks the ruling alliance faced in the Lok Sabha polls. He noted that the demands for a complete farm loan waiver were ignored, while the promise of free electricity was ineffective since farmers are not getting supply in the first place.

Industrialist Ramchandra Bhogale criticized the budget for 'freebies', adding that 'giving everything free might help the ruling parties win elections, but this will sink the state.'

Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation general secretary Devidas Tuljapur said that farmers' relief, particularly through loan waivers, was essential but overlooked in the budget.

