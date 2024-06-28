Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War in Karnataka: Seers Push for Community Representation in Leadership

A prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat seer has urged Congress to consider ministers from his community for the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka. This comes amid discussions of potential leadership changes and the inclusion of additional deputy chief ministers. Currently, a section within the Congress is strategizing to balance power dynamics between the current CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar.

PTI | Chikkodi | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:01 IST
Political Tug-of-War in Karnataka: Seers Push for Community Representation in Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions in Karnataka are on the rise as a prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat seer has called for Congress to prioritize ministers from his community for the Chief Minister's post. The seer's appeal comes just a day after a Vokkaliga seer publicly urged CM Siddaramaiah to step down for his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar.

Srisaila Jagadguru Channa Siddharama Panditaradhya Swamiji cited the decisive role of Veerashaiva-Lingayat votes in Congress's recent victory and pushed for their representation in potential leadership changes, including the creation of additional deputy CM posts. He mentioned ministers like Eshwar Khandre, M.B. Patil, and S.S. Mallikarjun as deserving candidates.

Reacting from New Delhi, CM Siddaramaiah dismissed the seer's remarks, emphasizing that leadership decisions are made by legislators and the party high command. This development highlights the ongoing power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, with some Congress ministers advocating for three more deputy CMs to balance various community interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024