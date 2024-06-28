Political Tug-of-War in Karnataka: Seers Push for Community Representation in Leadership

Political tensions in Karnataka are on the rise as a prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat seer has called for Congress to prioritize ministers from his community for the Chief Minister's post. The seer's appeal comes just a day after a Vokkaliga seer publicly urged CM Siddaramaiah to step down for his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar.

Srisaila Jagadguru Channa Siddharama Panditaradhya Swamiji cited the decisive role of Veerashaiva-Lingayat votes in Congress's recent victory and pushed for their representation in potential leadership changes, including the creation of additional deputy CM posts. He mentioned ministers like Eshwar Khandre, M.B. Patil, and S.S. Mallikarjun as deserving candidates.

Reacting from New Delhi, CM Siddaramaiah dismissed the seer's remarks, emphasizing that leadership decisions are made by legislators and the party high command. This development highlights the ongoing power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, with some Congress ministers advocating for three more deputy CMs to balance various community interests.

