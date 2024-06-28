Maharashtra Congress Slams Ajit Pawar's Budget: 'No Substance, Just Assurances'

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday lambasted the state budget unveiled by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Speaking to reporters at Vidhan Bhavan, Patole asserted that the budget is filled with empty assurances that will not deceive the public.

Patole pointed out the absence of allocations for vital government departments, including irrigation, agriculture, social justice, and housing, marking it as the first budget of its kind. He accused the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government of presenting a deceptive budget just ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections.

The Congress MLA condemned the proposal to waive farmers' electricity bills as a sham and criticized the government for not waiving farmers' loans, citing Telangana as a better example. He also ridiculed the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' as an inadequate attempt to appease female voters and raised concerns about the rising inflation. Patole emphasized that the budget fails to address the issues of filling vacant government posts and labeled it as an election-focused move rather than a genuine financial plan.

