Erdogan Signals Potential Thaw in Turkiye-Syria Relations, Assad Also Open to Dialogue

In a significant move, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday that there are no barriers to re-establishing diplomatic ties with Syria, a relationship severed more than a decade ago at the onset of the Syrian civil war.

Just days prior, Syrian President Bashar Assad made similar comments, signaling a mutual willingness to de-escalate tensions and restore normalized relations between the two nations.

Erdogan emphasized, 'There is no reason why [diplomatic ties] should not be established.' He reminisced about past meetings with Assad, including family vacations in 2008, suggesting that such interactions could happen again.

