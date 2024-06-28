Erdogan Signals Potential Thaw in Turkiye-Syria Relations, Assad Also Open to Dialogue
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced there are no obstacles preventing Turkiye and Syria from re-establishing diplomatic ties. His statement aligns with recent similar remarks by Syrian President Bashar Assad. This potential shift comes after years of tension and conflict between the two neighboring countries.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant move, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday that there are no barriers to re-establishing diplomatic ties with Syria, a relationship severed more than a decade ago at the onset of the Syrian civil war.
Just days prior, Syrian President Bashar Assad made similar comments, signaling a mutual willingness to de-escalate tensions and restore normalized relations between the two nations.
Erdogan emphasized, 'There is no reason why [diplomatic ties] should not be established.' He reminisced about past meetings with Assad, including family vacations in 2008, suggesting that such interactions could happen again.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Drone Warfare: Changing Tides in Myanmar's Civil Conflict
Israel Backs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Gaza Conflict
Labour Party's Strategic Vision for UK-China Relations
G7 Pledges Continued Financial Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict
UN Warns of Catastrophic Outcomes for Yemen's Economy Amid Currency Conflict