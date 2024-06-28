Left Menu

Erdogan Signals Potential Thaw in Turkiye-Syria Relations, Assad Also Open to Dialogue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced there are no obstacles preventing Turkiye and Syria from re-establishing diplomatic ties. His statement aligns with recent similar remarks by Syrian President Bashar Assad. This potential shift comes after years of tension and conflict between the two neighboring countries.

In a significant move, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday that there are no barriers to re-establishing diplomatic ties with Syria, a relationship severed more than a decade ago at the onset of the Syrian civil war.

Just days prior, Syrian President Bashar Assad made similar comments, signaling a mutual willingness to de-escalate tensions and restore normalized relations between the two nations.

Erdogan emphasized, 'There is no reason why [diplomatic ties] should not be established.' He reminisced about past meetings with Assad, including family vacations in 2008, suggesting that such interactions could happen again.

