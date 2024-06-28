France's Political Crossroads: Macron vs. Far-Right Surge

With the balance of power in France hanging by a thread, candidates are making their final campaign pushes for a crucial legislative election. President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government faces a significant threat from the far-right National Rally, which could dramatically reshape France's political landscape.

Pollsters indicate that the National Rally, which opposes immigration, might substantially increase its representation in the National Assembly. This shift could disrupt the European Union's decision-making process, given Macron's pivotal role within the bloc.

A far-right victory could lead to Jordan Bardella, a 28-year-old with no governing experience, becoming Prime Minister. Bardella plans to halt Macron's support to Ukraine, fearing nuclear confrontation with Russia. The far-right party's agenda has drawn criticism for its proposed policies on dual nationality and national security jobs.

Despite the uncertainty of the two-round voting system, the National Rally's opponents remain hopeful of preventing a majority win in the second round. Jon Bardella's rise showcases the ongoing rebranding effort of National Rally, originally the National Front, aiming to attract mainstream voters.

Macron's strategy of calling early elections post-European Parliament defeat has triggered significant political reshuffling. If unsuccessful, this move could place Macron in a historical context of political misjudgments alongside Britain's Brexit referendum led by David Cameron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)